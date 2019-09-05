Man accused of stabbing and punching ex-girlfriend in front of children

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was arrested on multiple charges of assault after police said he punched and stabbed his ex-girlfriend.

The charges stem from an incident at a residence in Sandy on Saturday, August 31.

According to a probable cause statement, Jesse David confronted his ex-girlfriend’s about one of the children they have together and shortly after began punching her in the face.

According to the PC statement, David’s ex-girlfriend and her cousin who was also in the bed when David began punching his ex-girlfriend began pushing David out of the bedroom into the living room.

Others who were in the residence at the time of the incident attempted to get David out of the residence, but witnesses said he refused and pulled out a fixed blade knife from the left side of his pants.

According to documents, David swung the knife at those trying to intervene and attacked his ex-girlfriend who has moved to the couch in the living room.

The PC states that David hit his ex-girlfriend about four more times and then stabbed her in the inner thigh. The ex-girlfriend was given medical attention for the stab wound.

Police said David left the apartment after stabbing his ex-girlfriend, but he was later arrested in West Jordan.

According to documents, David admitted to police that he took the knife for protection because he was going to ask his girlfriend “some questions she would not like.”

David also allegedly admitted to stabbing his ex-girlfriend but also told police he didn’t remember everything he did.

Investigators said four children were home at the time of the incident.

David was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated burglary, four counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child and one count of assault with an attempt to do bodily injury to another.

