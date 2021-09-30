Man accused of shooting woman driving car in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A 29-year-old man is in custody after allegedly shooting a woman driving a vehicle in South Jordan on September 27.

Late Monday night, South Jordan Police were called to reported shots fired in the area of 10400 South 2700 West. While responding to this call, officers were notified of a two-vehicle crash in the same area. Until they arrived on the scene, police were not sure if the two incidents were related.

South Jordan Police say the driver of one of the vehicles suffered two gunshot wounds – one to the back and one to the leg. She was taken to the hospital and rushed into surgery while her passenger remained on the scene to speak with the police.

The passenger, an unidentified woman, told officers they had met two Hispanic men at a gas station. The driver got out of her vehicle and got into the back of the mens’ vehicle. When she returned to her car, the passenger says they were chased by the two men.

While in South Jordan at about 2200 West South Jordan Parkway, authorities say one of the men fired several rounds at the other vehicle and the woman driving it. Upon further investigation, South Jordan Police say they were able to determine the identity of one of the men involved.

After obtaining a warrant, South Jordan Police were able to locate the man, 29-year-old Mohamed Zubeir, in the vehicle used in the shooting. When authorities tried to initiate a traffic stop, Zubeir allegedly fled, prompting a pursuit.

In arresting documents, police say Zubeir struck multiple vehicles while trying to escape officers. Zubeir then fled on foot but police were able to take him into custody. According to court records, Zubeir was arrested for aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, felony discharge of a firearm in the direction of the vehicle, and failure to stop or respond at the command of police.

The condition of the woman shot has not yet been released.