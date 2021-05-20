Man accused of shooting, killing two members of Ute Indian Tribe

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man has been accused of killing two members of the Ute Indian Tribe.

Court documents show Mathew Keenan Colorow Tapoof is accused of two counts of murder while within Indian Country and one count of discharging a firearm.

Investigators say Tapoof, early Wednesday morning, was involved in a physical confrontation with two enrolled members of the Ute Tribe.

The two unidentified individuals reportedly pushed Tapoof to the ground and were beating on him. Tapoof, a non-enrolled Native American, allegedly got up from the fight, went to his car, walked back, and shot both individuals.

While Tapoof fled the scene, investigators say others on the scene began CPR on the victims, but were unsuccessful.

Tapoof has been taken into custody, officials tell ABC4, and the FBI is continuing its investigation.