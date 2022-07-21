UINTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested after he allegedly trampled another man three times with his horse on Mosby Mountain in Uintah County.

The victim was attempting to unload his four-wheeler from his pickup truck around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, arrest records state.

Douglas Wootton, who was on his horse nearby, started to come on a run at the victim while on the horse. Wootton allegedly yelled at the victim, “Now that we are alone what have you got to say to me.”

Moments later, Wooton allegedly ran his horse into the victim, knocking him against the truck.

Wootton turned his horse around and while whipping and kicking his horse to charge at the victim, knocked the man into the truck again. When the victim attempted to defend himself by grabbing the “reins for the horse near the bit” and attempting to turn the horse away, he was struck a third time.

After the third hit, Wootton was in a position — according to the victim — where he could see the victim’s wife and great-grandchildren looking at him. Wootton then fled the scene on his horse.

The victim sustained some injury to his left arm and had severe pain in his lower back where he could not walk very well, police said.

The victim also told police that he thought he would die because of the horse trampling him.

Wootton was booked in the Uintah County Jail on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated assault.