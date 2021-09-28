Man accused of pouring gas on woman, lighting her on fire with road flare in northern Utah

CLINTON, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been accused of starting a woman on fire in northern Utah in late September.

Arresting records show the Davis County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home in Clinton for reports of a woman who had been burned by a road flare. When deputies arrived, the woman told them a man later identified as 49-year-old Marc Davis poured gasoline on her and lit it on fire with a flare.

Witnesses directed deputies to a nearby yard where Davis was found hiding in a 10-foot deep hole under a blanket. After multiple commands to get out of the hole, authorities say Davis crawled out and was placed in handcuffs.

In arresting documents, Davis County deputies say Davis “pretended to be mute and would not speak.” During an interview with detectives, Davis allegedly admitted to being around the woman but denied throwing anything on her and chasing her with a flare.

Authorities say they found a cooler in the hole with Davis. Inside, a large amount of solid crystal-like substances were found, as well as three bags of a “green-leafy substance, a zip lock baggie of white powder, spoons, needles, tutor straws, pipes, bongs, a small glass container, baggies, a scale, and a folding knife.” Davis allegedly denied that it was his cooler.

Davis was booked into jail on one count each of attempted murder, obstruction of justice, and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, as well as 12 drug-related counts.