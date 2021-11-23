Man accused of pointing gun at another after being ‘cut off’ in Park City roundabout

PARK CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – A Utah man is in custody after allegedly threatening a father and son in a road rage incident.

Monday evening, authorities say 37-year-old Christopher Lohr was traveling on Landmark Drive in Park City when he says he was cut off by another driver entering the roundabout by Walmart. That driver then pulled into the Taco Bell parking lot and entered the drive-through.

Lohr allegedly parked his vehicle in the Taco Bell parking lot and approached the other driver, an unidentified man. Witnesses say Lohr approached the man “while being aggressive and yelling ‘at the top of his lungs’ profanities.”

The man is said to have exchanged profanities with Lohr, who then began kicking the door of the man’s car and causing a dent. According to the arresting document, the man had a firearm in his waist. He allegedly grabbed the handgun’s grip but never unholstered the firearm.

Witnesses told authorities Lohr asked the man if he wanted to shoot him and said he had a gun. They say Lohr pulled out a small-caliber gun and pointed it at the man. Authorities say Lohr later admitted the gun “doesn’t exist.”

The second man involved told authorities he feared for the safety of himself and his four-year-old son who was also in the car with him.

Lohr was booked into the Summit County Jail for aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.