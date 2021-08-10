Man accused of Murray carjacking turns himself in, says he was ‘very high’

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – A 44-year-old man is in custody after allegedly entering a car and holding a woman at gunpoint before stealing a van on Sunday.

Arrest records show Russell Ryan Carter was taken into custody in Salt Lake County for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and theft of a firearm or operable vehicle.

On Sunday, Murray Police say they were called to a Denny’s after a woman called dispatch to say a man had pointed a firearm at her and ran to a nearby gas station.

The man allegedly approached the woman, who was sitting in her car, and opened her door. When the woman tried to exit her vehicle, she says the man pushed her back into the car and pointed a firearm at her.

According to arresting documents, the man told the woman he did not want to hurt her and then exited the vehicle.

The man was gone before officers arrived but they were able to get a photo of the suspect from the gas station’s video surveillance.

Police were able to identify the vehicle the man, later identified as Carter, had been seen driving. Officers contacted the registered owner, Carter’s father, who told police his son drives the vehicle.

According to police, later in the day in the same area, a van was stolen. Video surveillance was found showing Carter taking the vehicle, police report in arresting documents.

On Monday, Carter was taken into custody.

When asked about the incident, police say Carter told them “he was very high on drugs that day.” He adds he “realized he was doing something wrong” after seeing the look on the woman’s face in the car.

Carter allegedly admitted to waking up in a van but said he was unsure about how he got into it or what he was doing there.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and theft of a firearm or operable vehicle. He has not been formally charged.