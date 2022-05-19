UTAH (ABC4) – The man accused of hitting and killing two toddlers in a DUI crash while they were playing in a yard in Eagle Mountain has a long criminal history.

According to authorities, in August of 2019, Kent Cody Barlow took police on a chase, even stealing a police cruiser.

Police say it started when Barlow was driving a stolen motorcycle and they tried to pull him over. According to the probable cause affidavit, Barlow took off, running several red lights, eventually driving onto a sidewalk and ditching the bike. While an officer ran after him, court documents state Barlow ran into the officer’s vehicle and took off again.

Draper City Police said Barlow ran red lights in the stolen cruiser, at one point going 107 miles per hour. The probable cause affidavit states Barlow continued driving after police spiked his tires… driving with two flat tires, eventually crashing into a set of mailboxes.

Police also state Barlow ditched a bag that had drug paraphernalia in it as well as a substance that later tested positive for methamphetamine.

Barlow was sentenced to 1 to 10 years in prison. He was released on parole on 10/26/21.