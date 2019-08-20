Man accused of killing Mackenzie Lueck charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in 2018

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The man accused of killing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck has now been charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting another woman in 2018.

According to charging documents, a woman came forward and told police she met Ayoola Adisa Ajayi, 31, on a dating app. After meeting him in person, he invited her to his house and offered to cook her dinner. Around March 10, 2018, the woman went to Ajayi’s home where he cooked dinner and they started to watch television.

The woman said Ajayi placed his arm around her and began kissing her “intensely”. The woman said he started to touch her “between her legs” and when she tried to stop him and get away, he got on top of her and pinned her down on the couch, documents state.

Ajayi then placed his hand on the woman’s thigh and skirt and began grinding on her, pressing against her. Ajayi then pulled down her shirt and began biting her, causing her pain, bruising and bite marks, according to documents.

Ajayi has been charged with first-degree felony aggravated kidnapping and three counts third-degree felony forcible sexual abuse.

Ajayi is charged with murder, kidnapping, obstruction, and desecration of a body in the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck who police said died on June 17. You can read more about that case here.

What others are reading: