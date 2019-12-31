Man accused of Herriman City Hall bomb threat arrested

HERRIMAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man was arrested and booked into jail after leaving packages at Herriman City Hall Saturday, police said.

Court documents state Kurt Tolman was arrested on Saturday, December 28th after he caused a disturbance at a gas station and left packages at Herriman City Hall.

Officials said he caused the gas station disturbance by attracting attention to himself while in the store, being disruptive to customers and employees which resulted in employees calling the police to respond to the location.

After leaving the gas station Tolman drove to Herriman City Hall and left packages at the front of the building, documents state.

Tolman has been on administrative leave from Herriman City and has been calling employees of the city making threats over the phone, documents state.

Officials said attempts to locate Tolman had been unsuccessful, but when he left the packages at the City Hall, he called employees and made threats again causing the police department to contact the bomb squad to investigate the packages.

According to court documents Tolman was later located and taken into custody and arrested without incident.

Documents state Tolman was booked on charges of disorderly conduct and threats of terrorism.

