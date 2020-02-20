Man accused of evading officers, assaulting homeowner in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY (ABC4 News) – A man is behind bars Wednesday after a report of a road rage incident led to a pursuit in Box Elder County.

Box Elder County officials said a call came into dispatch reporting a road rage incident around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies attempted to pull the suspect over in the Honeyville/Elwood area on Interstate 15, but he fled. The driver was later identified as 19-year-old Jerimia Joeisah Hawthrone.

“Speed were reaching 100 mph and {it} was obvious that suspect was not going to stop,” deputies reported. That’s when per sheriff police they terminated their pursuit.

About 30 minutes later, a second call came from the Elwood area along 6800 West reporting that a man tried to steal a vehicle and assaulted a homeowner. The caller said the suspect demanded the keys to the car.

Deputies said the resident complied by going into his home and retrieving his shotgun. The suspect then fled on foot because the car he was previously driving was disabled in front of the house.

Hawthorne’s description was broadcasted to law enforcement agencies throughout the area. A short time later, he was spotted at the Maverik in Tremonton and arrested.

Investigators said Hawthrone evaded officers and was traveling on I-15 and approaching the I-15/I84 split when “he left the roadway and ended up on 6800 W. in Tremonton.” He continued on 6800 W until the vehicle stopped. When he tried to steal another car, they said he assaulted that resident.

Hawthrone was booked in the Box Elder County Jail on suspicion of failure to appear in court, aggravated assault and obstruction of justice.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: