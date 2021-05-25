Man accused of drunkenly firing shots into the ground, arrested in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A West Valley City man was taken into custody Monday after allegedly firing off multiple rounds in his backyard, prompting SWAT to be on standby while officers responded to the scene.

Arresting documents say 44-year-old Anthony Jones was seen shooting a firearm into the ground by witnesses Monday night. When officers arrived and contained the area, they say they heard four more shots being fired off.

Officers say when they asked Jones to drop the firearm, he did and said he only fired the gun into the ground and not into the air or at anyone. According to authorities on the scene, a child was standing a few houses down at the back door and, if Jones pointed the firearm elsewhere, the child could have potentially been hit.

Jones was also believed to be intoxicated, and authorities were unable to determine if other firearms were in his residence.

Jones was arrested on five counts of felony discharge of a firearm and one count each of reckless endangerment, intoxication, and carrying a dangerous weapon under the influence.