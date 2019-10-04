Man accused of drugging, raping and sexually assaulting three small children

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) – An Orem man was charged in 4th District Court for allegedly drugging, raping and sexually assaulting three young children over a three-year time span in 2011.

According to charging documents, Adam Jay Moore, 34, faces 16 charges including first-degree felony counts of rape of a child (1) and aggravated sexual abuse of a child (6), second-degree felony obstruction of justice (1), third-degree felony harmful material to a minor (3), child endangerment (2) and three counts misdemeanor counts of child abuse.

Documents state between 2011 and 2014, in Utah County, Moore sexually, physically and emotionally assaulted three young children who were 7, 6 and 3 when the abuse ended.

Moore was charged with raping one of the children and then on multiple occasions he would touch the privates of all of the children as well as make all of them watch pornography, documents state.

Detectives said Moore also dragged the children across the room and would pick them up by the throat and throw them, according to documents.

Moore was charged with child endangerment because detectives stated he put alcohol in one of the victim’s sippy cups, put drugs in their pancakes and kept a marijuana plant in reach of the kids.

Moore told the children not to tell anyone and even told one of the victims he would kill her if she told anyone, documents state.

The charges were filed on September 25 without a warrant issued for his arrest. Documents show he was instead issued a summons to appear in court on November 6.

If convicted, Moore faces mandatory imprisonment and faces 15-years to life on each first-degree felony count.

A background check for Moore shows he was convicted of DUI in 2012 and again in 2015.

Latest headlines: