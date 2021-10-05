Man, 19, arrested in deadly West Jordan shooting of teenager

Investigators are on scene of a deadly shooting in West Jordan on October 4, 2021. The shooting claimed the life of a 17-year-old. (ABC4)

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in West Jordan.

At around noon on Monday, October 4, West Jordan Police responded to a shooting near 8200 South 3500 West. Police confirmed a 17-year-old, now identified as Jeremy Hansen, had been shot and killed.

It was the second deadly shooting in Salt Lake County Monday.

Tuesday morning, West Jordan Police confirmed an arrest had been made in Hansen’s death.

Police say on Monday night, officers were able to locate and arrest 19-year-old Cody Ivory.

Ivory has been booked on homicide, aggravated robbery, felony discharge of a firearm, and obstruction charges. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

ABC4 will update this story when information becomes available.