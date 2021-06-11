Mammoth Creek Wildfire contained

PANGUITCH, Utah (ABC4) – It’s been a whirlwind for firefighters trying to control the Mammoth Creek Wildfire, which is now 40% contained and burned just over 700 acres.

Bode Mecham, a fire prevention tech for Dixie National Forest working on the frontlines says he’s relieved no one lost their home.

“You know the folks that we got up here in Mammoth Creek, we got folks that have had family cabins for generations from what I understand, so you know this place has a lot of memories that could never be replaced,” says Mecham.

Dixie National Forest officials say the cause of this fire is lightning.

“Things are really bad out there, so it’s just super dry, fire is burning, you know quite a bit, at a higher level than I’ve seen it in my time,” says Mecham.

Personnel grew this week from just over 200 people to 300. It’s taking 6 different crews, 20 engines, two helicopters, four water tenders and one excavator. But Mecham says they’re not out of the woods yet.

“We all think it’s going to be a long season, with just how widespread the drought is, and how dry things are,” he says.

Mecham says he’s grateful for all the resources provided to tame the Mammoth Creek Wildfire. Locals have provided food, snacks, and water for those on the frontlines.

“We’ve heard a lot of thank yous, all the guys and gals on this fire are putting in long shifts everyday, we really appreciate the support we’ve gotten,” says Mecham.

Mammoth Creek Village remains evacuated but officials say they expect people to be able to return on Monday.