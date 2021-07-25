Malfunctioning BBQ reported cause of Roy City house fire

Smoke can be seen rising from a house fire in Roy on Saturday, July 24. (Roy City Fire & Rescue)

ROY, Utah (ABC4) – A roof nearly collapsed on top of firefighters battling a house fire in Roy Saturday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., Roy City Fire & Rescue was called to a home on fire.

Arriving crews quickly found a two-story structure fire with flames rising from the back of the home.

According to Roy City Fire & Rescue, firefighters were able to enter the home but were quickly evacuated after the roof of the home appeared to sag, meaning it could possibly collapse.

Crews fought the fire from above and were able to contain the fire in just over an hour. Authorities share the below photos of the smoke rising from the house and crews working to extinguish it.

Smoke can be seen rising from a house fire in Roy on Saturday, July 24. (Roy City Fire & Rescue)

Smoke can be seen rising from a house fire in Roy on Saturday, July 24. (Roy City Fire & Rescue)

Crews respond to a house fire in Roy. (Roy City Fire & Rescue)

Crews respond to a house fire in Roy. (Roy City Fire & Rescue)

Crews respond to a house fire in Roy. (Roy City Fire & Rescue)

Crews respond to a house fire in Roy. (Roy City Fire & Rescue)

Roy City Fire & Rescue says the cause of the fire is believed to be from a BBQ grill malfunctioning next to the home.

No injures were reported as a result of the fire. Crews from Clinton City, Hill Air Force Base, Ogden City, South Ogden, and Weber Fire District assisted in putting out the fire.

Hours earlier, crews in Roy extinguished a fire at a house under renovation. The cause of that fire is under investigation.