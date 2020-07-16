Man drowns while saving child at Utah reservoir

RED FLEET STATE PARK (ABC4 News) The search for a missing swimmer at Red Fleet State Park as officially come to a tragic end. A Uintah County man is dead following an incident at the park Wednesday.

Utah State Parks said just before 3 p.m., Dustin Peterson was boating with family and friends in the wakeless area of Red Fleet Reservoir. While there, a child in Peterson’s group began to struggle in the water. Peterson jumped from the boat into the water to aid the child. Neither he nor the child was wearing a life jacket.

Park officials said with Peterson’s help, the child was able to be pulled back onto the boat to safety, but Peterson was unable to keep his head above water. Members of his group called for help.

Park rangers responded and began the search for Peterson. Search efforts were assisted by multiple agencies including Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, Uintah County Sheriff’s Office and Search and Rescue, Utah Division of Parks and Recreation Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) Team, Department of Public Safety (DPS) Dive Team.

Peterson’s body was spotted by the DPS Dive Team around 10 p.m. Park officials said his body was found resting in about 40 feet of water. The ROV team secured the body until the Uintah County Dive Team could locate and bring it to the surface.

Park officials said this incident remains under investigation.