Making things right: Person repays city of Orem for damage done as a teenager

Courtesy: CIty of Orem Government

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Who says it’s too late to own up to your mistakes?

The City of Orem posted on their Facebook page after receiving a letter from a person apologizing for damaging street signs in the city.

Oh yeah, the letter also came with $300.

The person goes on to apologize for damages they caused during their teenage years.

“Dear Orem City,

As a teenager, I damaged 6-10 signs (mostly stop signs) that I would like to make to make amends for. I talked with the gentleman over the city signs a few months ago (I cannot remember his name), and he said it was probably $200 worth of damage. I am including $300 just in case.

Please accept this amount with my most sincere apologies.”

The city showed their appreciation to the person who sent the letter in their Facebook post, saying, “We received this letter and cash from a resident who damaged some signs back in their teenage years and wanted to make it right. We salute this individual for their honesty, decency, and civic spirit.”

The city also included a quote from famous author George Eliot; ‘It is never too late to be what you might have been.”

