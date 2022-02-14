Making sure your love letters get to the right address

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Valentine’s Day is USPS data conversion operator Jayne Demine’s favorite holiday.

“I just get really giddy because it’s just everything’s so cute and we’re all telling each other we love each other,” said Demine.

At USPS’s Remote Encoding Center she’s able to make sure letters and packages that computers can’t read, get to where they need to go. Around 3.1 million photos are sent to this center in Salt Lake City every day.

The center was the first of its kind of USPS in 1994. Shortly after that, USPS opened 55 more locations across the country because at the time there were a lot of letters the machines couldn’t read.

“Within three years, the machines started to get smarter and they started to close them down,” said manager Barbara Batin.

Batin said the facility in Utah is the only one in the country now, which she says has a lot to do with the people who work there.

“Our employees are some of the best workers in the whole country. They came up with ideas, things that we could do, do our work better, faster, better quality,” said Batin.

Demine takes a lot of pride in her work and she should. She can process up to 1,000 images in one hour.

“I wish I had one of my little reports with me to show you,” said Demine.

But the report Demine said she is most proud of isn’t a number, it’s the impact each letter can have on the person who gets it.

“We should really do it more. Take the time to tell our loved ones how much we care,” said Demine.

Below is a list of the most common mistakes data conversion operators see people make when sending letters:

Sloppy handwriting Spelling errors Poor writing utensils (ex. Crayon or gel pens) Crinkled envelops

USPS says they always need new employees. In fact, the facility is looking to hire around 150 people currently. If you are looking for flexible hours, are good on a keyboard and work well on your own, this could be the perfect job for you. Click here for more info!