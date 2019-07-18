Make a splash this summer in Cache County’s best kept secret

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4Utah) – Hyrum State Park is one of the best kept secrets and one of the best places to make a splash this summer.

Time to ride the wake of summer at Hiram State Park. It’s getting rave reviews from some pretty tough critics. A haven for water sports and its kid tested as well as mother approved.

The views will take your breath away. Wasatch Mountains standing tall in the distance with willow box elder and maple trees decorating the reservoirs edge. The state Park is a perfect spot for the day or you can set up shop and stay for a while

There’s also the camping aspect of it that you know that a lot of people don’t know about. So you know we’ve got our standard campgrounds with full hookup sites and beautiful trees everyone’s dying for that shape,” says park ranger Chris Haramoto.

Camping cabins overlook the reservoir of water fun. Hyrum State Park offers one of the largest and nicest group sites in the state park system accommodating up to 100 people.

The park is on the south side of Cache Valley so it’s a hop, skip and a jump from Salt Lake and Utah Counties. Temperatures are just a few degrees cooler in the northern portion of the state and it’s hard to beat the day-use area with the sandy beach and awake-less zone.

Hyrum State Park has to make your summer list of places to visit because a safe spot for the family is definitely Good 4 Utah.

