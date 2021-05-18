Major reconstruction project begins in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A major reconstruction project is kicking off in Salt Lake City.

The largest of several projects approved by Salt Lake City voters in 2018, the 300 West project begins construction in May and works to reconstruct 300 West from 2100 South to 900 South.

Aging pavement will be replaced during the project, and a raised, two-way bike lane will be added on the west side and separated from the road by a park strip, officials said in a news release. New crosswalks at American Avenue and Andrew Avenue will also be added.

According project leaders, sidewalks and bus stops will be improved with a new curb and gutter. Other enhancements will be included to increase mobility, provide more transportation options, and improve air quality.

If you drive in the area, be prepared; the city says traffic will be shifted to accommodate the construction and, for the most part, be limited to one lane in each direction.

Work will be done from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, according to the project’s website. Construction will start on 2100 South and move north.

