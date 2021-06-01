Major construction project on I-80 breaks ground, Utah drivers should expect delays

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Drivers, be prepared for some delays on I-80 and I-215 in the Millcreek and Sugarhouse area.

The Utah Department of Transportation is breaking ground on a major construction project to improve the road.

“Drivers should be aware of shifting lanes, uneven pavement. Pay close attention to the posted speed limit and always use caution when driving through work zones,” project manager Becky Stromaness says.

All west and eastbound traffic on I-80 between 1300 and 2300 East will move to the outside of the freeway so crews can work in the middle of the road.

“Replacing over 25 miles of pavement, and we will be constructing four bridges. We will also be adding one new eastbound lane on I-80,” Stromaness said.

I-215 between 3300 and 4500 South will have a lane shift in the next couple weeks.

This project has been three years in the making. UDOT says the total cost of this project is $122 million, paid for in part by federal preservation funds.

“The pavement and bridges have come to the end of their life, so it is time for them to be replaced.”

UDOT says crews will be working around the morning and evening commute hours.

Officials offer a reminder for folks to be safe and expect some delays on this portion of the road.