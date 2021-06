SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – A portion of River Front Parkway in South Jordan is closed as police investigate a “major accident.”

South Jordan Police say the crash, located at 11400 S. River Front Pkwy, has closed the eastbound lanes.

Motorists are asked to use Redwood Road or 1300 W as a detour to 10600 or 12600 South.

Additional details about the crash have not yet been made available.

ABC4 will update this story as new details are released.