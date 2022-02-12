Mail thefts increased 600% in last three years

UTAH (ABC4) – Data from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service shows that mail theft reports have gone up by 600% over the past three years.

Mail theft is on the rise and postal inspectors who investigate these crimes arrest thousands of mail and package thieves every year.

Here are some tips to help prevent mail theft in your community:

  • Send packages to a secure location
  • If you are leaving on vacation, request a vacation hold on your packages
  • Provide delivery instructions
  • Schedule packages to arrive when you are home and track them
  • Require a signature
  • Consider package theft prevention products
  • Install cameras and/or a video doorbell
  • Network with your neighbors

The statistic aligns with the increase in the number of delivery services that are becoming more and more convenient and accessible to the public.

So be smart, track your deliveries, and check your mailbox daily!

