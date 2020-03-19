Magna mayor assesses damage left after earthquake

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) — The City of Magna was the epicenter of Wednesday’s 5.7 magnitude earthquake. It was the largest earthquake in the state since 1992.

The town saw widespread damage. The Union building is marked red, too unsafe to enter. The mayor of Magna, Dan Peay, is also the janitor of the building.

Inside he showed ABC4.com minimal damage, a couple knocked down items and disheveled cabinets and drawers. Outside the damage is much worse.

“It’s pretty extensive than what I thought it was going to be but its an old building,” Mayor Peay said.

The mayor said a majority of the buildings near Magna Main Street were built in the 1950s, like Colosimo’s Market– that building suffered severe damage the east side of the structure.

The Empress Theater has so much damage the building infrastructure is exposed.



The city is working to figure out what is next.

“Right now, you are looking at an annual budget of $7 million servicing a population of 30,000 people, we don’t have a large emergency budget,” Municipal Administrator said.

That’s why the city signed a declaration of emergency in the hopes of freeing up some federal money.

