Magna company looking to hire over 800 work-at-home employees

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A Magna-area company is ready to hire over 800 work-at-home employees.

Alorica Inc. says the hundreds of openings for customer service representatives who will be responsible for investigating and resolving customers’ issues on behalf of the company’s clients in the financial industry.

Work-at-home customer service opportunities will be offered to qualified candidates, according to Alorica. Applicants will train and work remotely for these roles.

Interested applicants can apply online here.

Alorica is just one of many companies looking to fill dozens of open positions in Utah.

Texas Roadhouse will be bringing 160 new jobs to restaurant locations around Salt Lake City. The Home Depot is hoping to fill over 1,100 part and full-time positions in the Salt Lake City area.

Amazon is looking to fill over 1,400 positions while UPS has over 200 job openings.

TSA is looking to hire 20 full-time and five part-time Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) to work at Salt Lake City International Airport. Newly hired TSOs will receive $500 when they start the job and an additional $500 after one year of working for TSA.