Magna community reacts to 5.7 magnitude earthquake

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – Wednesday morning’s 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit not too far from historic Magna Main Street where damage is visible to buildings and leaving locals shaken up.

Broken windows, boarded doors, and a pile of bricks. That’s some of the damage that a 5.7 magnitude earthquake caused at the heart of Magna and the epicenter of it all.

As emergency responders assessed the damage the earthquake caused, those who live close by came to see the destruction firsthand.

“There’s walls falling over, there’s cracks in people’s houses, there’s just right all around here buildings collapsing, it’s crazy,” said Magna resident Chris Roth.

While a majority of buildings hardest hit in the community were on Magna Main Street, the earthquake’s effects reached deeper than the surface.

“I’ve gone through an earthquake here before, but it was nothing like before. The whole house just started shaking,” said Myron Dye.

Dye and his dog were at home when the initial rumble hit. He says it caused panic, as he didn’t know what to do.

“I just sat on my chair going, this is an earthquake. This is an earthquake. I had no choice,” Dye said. “I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t even think about heading outside. Like I said, I was just getting dressed for work and it hit.”

Following the 5.7 magnitude earthquake, a 4.6 magnitude hit later in the day.

