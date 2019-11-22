Macy’s kicks off holiday season with unveiling of candy window displays

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The holiday season is off to a sweet start after Macy’s at City Creek Center unveiled its candy window displays.

Six local artists were chosen to design window displays made entirely out of candy.

The event celebrates the beginning of the holiday season with the arrival of Santa Clas and the launch of Macy’s annual ‘Believe’ campaign benefitting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The retail giant says since 2003 it has donated more than $122 million to Make-a-Wish including more than $19 million through the annual “Believe” campaign — “helping grant more than 14,500 wishes and impacting more than 2.9 million people including wish kids, their families, volunteers, doctors, nurse, and more.

