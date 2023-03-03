SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Following the release of his latest studio album BEN, acclaimed independent American artist Macklemore has now announced 19 dates for THE BEN TOUR, which is set to span several states across North America — including Utah.

This upcoming tour, which begins in September, will make its way to Salt Lake City on October 5, 2023, when Macklemore takes the stage at The Complex.

Citi card members will be able to access presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Monday, March 6, at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, March 9, at 10 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

For additional details on ticket availability, go online to https://macklemore.com.

Benjamin Hammond Haggerty (also known as Macklemore) is a multi-platinum and GRAMMY® award-winning artist born and raised in Seattle, Washington.

In the industry since the early 2000s, his music career took off in 2012 after the release of his album with artist Ryan Lewis titled The Heist, which charted at number 2 on the Billboard 200 with smash-hit singles “Thrift Shop” and “Can’t Hold Us.”

His worldwide success has totaled roughly 13.5 billion combined streams to date with his music videos collectively viewed over 5 billion times.

This newest release, BEN, is the artist’s self-titled third studio album.

Taking inspiration for the music from his introspection during the global pandemic in 2020, the artist shares: “This mandatory pause and the time created a level of intimacy that might not have been there if the world had continued to operate how it was.”

As part of THE BEN TOUR, in partnership with PLUS1, the artist will also be donating $1 per ticket to Bridges – Seattle Alternative Peer Group to support their work mentoring youth in recovery.