(ABC4) — Macey’s grocery store knows what it takes to win a national bagging competition, and from the looks of it, it’s serious business.

Karli West, a bagger from Macey’s in Provo, traveled to Las Vegas to participate in the competition and came home with the top prize of $10,000 and a trophy.

The National Grocers Association hosted the bagging competition on Feb. 27, in which skilled baggers from across the United States participated.

During the bagging competition, judges gave points in four categories: speed, proper bag-building technique, distribution of weight between bags, and style. Speed and bag-building technique are worth double the points as the other two categories.

West scored highest in bagging technique and weight distribution.

“Her fun personality also helped score important style points,” the press release said.

West has worked at Macey’s for three years and is the fifth bagger from Macey’s to win the competition in the last 20 years.

“At Macey’s, we work really hard and I’m happy I can represent the state and my store on the national level,” West said.

The first Best Bagger Competition was hosted in 1987 in Dallas, Texas. Since then, Utahns have won six times, with five of those victories coming from Macey’s employees. The only state who has won more competitions than Utah is Iowa, with seven winners from their state, five of which were won by Fareway Stores employees.

As one grocery store has yet to take home more than five bagging victories, it looks like Macey’s employees have a record to beat next year.