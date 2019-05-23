Newsfore Opt-In Form

M. Russell Ballard visits church members in New Delhi

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Acting President of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints M. Russell Ballard visited members of the church in India this past weekend.

President Ballard addressed nearly 700 church members in New Delhi. In his 43 years as a traveling church representative of the church Pres. Ballard admitted that this was his first time to visit India.

Church leaders from across India gathered on Saturday in Hyderabad to hear leadership instructions from President Ballard. Then on Sunday President Ballard, Bishop Dean M. Davies of the Presiding Bishopric and Elder Robert C. Gay of the Seventy all split up to help cover as much of the country as they could.

President Ballard spoke to members about perseverance and urged them not to get discouraged when faced with adversity.

