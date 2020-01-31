Lyft offering free voter rides to all U.S. primaries

Passengers find their rides at the Ride Share point as they exit Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, in Phoenix. The Phoenix City Council is set to vote on raising fees charged to ride-hailing companies at the airport. If approved Wednesday afternoon, the proposal will increase the current fee from $2.66 per pickup. That would jump to $4 starting Jan. 1 and be applied to drop-offs as well. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Lyft announced Friday it would provide “free and discounted rides to the polls throughout the entire primary calendar and the general election.”

According to a press release issued by Lyft, they believe “every citizen who wants to exercise their fundamental right to vote should have reliable, affordable access to the polls – regardless of income, age, zip code, or political affiliation.”

The release stated for many of the estimated 15 million eligible voters who didn’t go to the polls didn’t have a way to get there.

Beginning with the Iowa Caucus next week and continuing through all primaries and caucuses leading up to the general election, Lyft will offer free rides which were sponsored by several nonprofit partners including League of Women Voters, National Federation of the Blind, Student Veterans of America, National Urban League and Voto Latino Foundation.

Lyft said their Voting Access Program is part of a recently-launched LyftUp initiative which they said is a comprehensive effort to expand transportation access to those who need it most.

