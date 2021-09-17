‘Luxury apartment community’ coming to Riverton

RIVERTON, Utah (ABC4) – A new apartment community is coming to Riverton.

SALT Development and CenterCal Properties LLL announced the planned construction of the Village Lofts on Friday, calling the 280-unit complex a “luxury apartment community.” Part of a 600-acre master development plan, Village Lofts will have resort-like amenities a short walking distance to Mountain View Villae, Riverton’s mixed-use lifestyle center.

Village Lofts is set to open in early 2024. The remainder of the development plan includes an increase in residential, office, and retail spaces for the Greater Salt Lake area, developers say.

“SALT is the perfect residential partner to add to the thoughtful mix of retail, dining and offices coming to Mountain View Village,” says Craig Trottier, President of CenterCal Properties, Intermountain Region. “We are so proud to be a part of the Riverton, Utah, community.”

Developers say the complex will reflect a “Mountain Modern” aesthetic, acting as a nod to Riverton’s mountain views. Among the amenities to be available are a 10,000-square goot co-working office space; a clubhouse with a bar, billiards, and a large TV; a yoga and spin room; designer sauna; a rooftop zero edge pool; a 16-person hot tub with waterfall edge; and a forested courtyard with a gathering space and pavilion.

SLIDESHOW: Renderings of the Village Lofts

(Village Lofts Apartments)

(Village Lofts Apartments)

(Village Lofts Apartments)

(Village Lofts Apartments)

(Village Lofts Apartments)

(Village Lofts Apartments)

(Village Lofts Apartments)

“We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with CenterCal, arguably one of the best retail-destination developers in the western states, on their latest endeavor, Mountain View Village,” says Thomas Vegh, president of SALT Development. “We believe Village Lofts Apartments will further enhance an already epic project with the most beautiful residences in the south valley. It’s truly an unbeatable combination.”

Developers say Moutain View Village will offer retail and lifestyle brands with more than 100 shops and restaurants when it is complete. Additional features will include bronze sculptures, children’s play space, family activity zones, and a state-of-the-art Cinemark movie theater.

For more about Mountain View Village, click here.