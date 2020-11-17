Luminaria lights return to Thanksgiving Point this season

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thanksgiving Point’s Christmas light display, ‘Luminaria’, is returning to Lehi from November 20 until January 2. ‘Luminaria: Experience the Light’, features nearly 3 million holiday lights that are spread out throughout the Ashton Gardens located at Thanksgiving Point.

2020 marks the fifth anniversary of the light display. The lights will be featured on ABC’s national television program, ‘The Great Christmas Light Fight: Heavyweights Edition’ which will air every Wednesday evening in December.

“Luminaria is just what our community needs right now,” says Austin Brown, Signature Experiences Director. “This year has been tough on us all. Luminaria is a literal shining star in our area. We are excited to show some new features, new songs, new foods, and more. Our crew has outdone themselves and we are excited to show everyone.”

In addition to the 3 million lights throughout the gardens, Luminaria will also feature 25 different ‘beats’ for guests to enjoy such as being able to experience all the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of the holiday season.

Due to COVID-19, masks will be required and there will be a marked one-way path throughout the garden for people to follow, among other efforts to keep people safe this season.

The Luminaria experience is a little more than a mile walk around the Ashton Gardens.

Luminaria will be closed on Sundays and on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

Ticket pricing and other details for the event can be found at thanksgivingpoint.org/luminaria.