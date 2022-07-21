SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Have you seen this truck?

Officials with Sunpro, a local lumber and building supply company, say a fully-loaded 10-wheeler lumber truck worth $200,000 was stolen in Salt Lake City on July 18.

The grand theft auto happened around 1:30 a.m. at a lumber yard located at 355 West 1500 South. Officials say the suspect entered the lumber yard and hotwired the truck before driving it away.

Photos of the scene show the suspect had cut the gate lock before successfully driving the truck through the gate around 2:03 a.m. As he exited the lot, he headed southbound on Swaner Road.

The truck was fully loaded with a lumber package and I-joists at the time, while the gas tank was filled about ¾ of the way, officials say.

“The total damages because of the loss of the truck, moffett, and lumber package are over $200,000,” according to the company.

The Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says they’re aware of the incident and are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with additional details about the case can contact authorities at SLCPD at (801) 799-3000.