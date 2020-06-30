‘Lucky to be alive’ Five men seriously injured after misadventure at Silver Lake Flat spillway

UTAH COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Utah County officials say five young men are lucky to be alive after they were seriously injured sliding down the spillway at Silver Lake Flat in American Fork Canyon.

Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said on June 3, the five 19-20 year-old men from Lehi and Highland decided that sliding down the spillway would be fun.

“The outcome for them was not good,” said Cannon. “The truth is, they’re lucky to be alive.”

In an effort to help education others who might consider the same activity, the men agreed to let their story be told in the hope others would avoid the same mistake.

All them men face charges of criminal trespassing but they “could have easily have lost their lives,” Cannon said.

****WARNING THE VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES****