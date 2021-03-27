Lt. Governor Henderson and Sen. Romney volunteer at multicultural clinic, 17,000 vaccine appointments available

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah leaders dedicate time at a vaccine clinic Friday.

On March 26, around 6:02 p.m., Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson and Senator Mitt Romney volunteer at a multicultural vaccine clinic out of Davis County.

According to officials the clinic was orchestrated by the Davis County Health Department and Midtown Community Health Center.

“We appreciate these efforts for helping remove any barriers. Every Utahn who wants a vaccine should be able to get one,” writes Henderson.

As COVID-19 vaccines roll-out, more and more Utahns are getting vaccinated. And as of March 24, Salt Lake County’s health director announced 17,000 vaccination appointments are still available — even as more than 30,000 people have already registered for their shots.

According to Salt Lake County’s health director, Gary Edwards, the county has been vaccinating about 30,000 people per week.

He adds that vaccination appointment slots are open up for those 16 and older and the county very much has openings.

“There are 17,000 open slots that we have until the end of April,” Edwards states. “The appointments are filling quickly and we encourage individuals to take advantage of those open opportunities.”

Edwards emphasized Wednesday that all vaccines are equally effective, for all intents and purposes, and that Utahns should take the first vaccine appointment they can get — regardless of the brand name.

Herd immunity is the goal, he says, but even after being vaccinated, he urged Utahns to wear masks. There is still a lot we don’t know, he includes.

“We’re still not sure how long the immunity from the vaccination that we are currently receiving will last. It could be possible that boosters are required, I shouldn’t say required but are needed in the future. Perhaps once a year, perhaps every few years. Those vaccination trials continue,” Edwards concludes.

If you are looking to get vaccinated, check out: VACCINATE.UTAH.GOV