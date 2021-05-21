Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Salt Lake City, UT, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Salt Lake City, the annual mean wage is $55,460 or 1.5% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $21,090. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

#50. Cooks, short order

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $30,400

– #196 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 790



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

#49. Fence erectors

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $30,210

– #7 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $40,120

– Employment: 27,010

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($23,560)

— Tulsa, OK ($27,060)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($28,440)

– Job description: Erect and repair fences and fence gates, using hand and power tools.

#48. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $30,030

– #229 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

#47. Sewing machine operators

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– #127 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,420

– Employment: 116,520

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($18,940)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($21,950)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($22,070)

– Job description: Operate or tend sewing machines to join, reinforce, decorate, or perform related sewing operations in the manufacture of garment or nongarment products.

#46. Automotive glass installers and repairers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $29,900

– #1 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,660

– Employment: 18,490

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($29,900)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($30,040)

— Prescott, AZ ($30,060)

– Job description: Replace or repair broken windshields and window glass in motor vehicles.

#45. Passenger attendants

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $29,880

– #20 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,410

– Employment: 22,990

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($19,610)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($19,660)

— Savannah, GA ($22,210)

– Job description: Provide services to ensure the safety of passengers aboard ships, buses, trains, or within the station or terminal. Perform duties such as explaining the use of safety equipment, serving meals or beverages, or answering questions related to travel.

#44. Tellers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $29,860

– #88 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,960

– Employment: 423,570

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lawton, OK ($25,350)

— Abilene, TX ($25,860)

— Las Cruces, NM ($25,970)

– Job description: Receive and pay out money. Keep records of money and negotiable instruments involved in a financial institution’s various transactions.

#43. Bicycle repairers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $29,760

– #6 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,530

– Employment: 11,290

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($21,210)

— Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL ($26,030)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($27,550)

– Job description: Repair and service bicycles.

#42. Word processors and typists

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $29,750

– #4 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 170



National

– Annual mean salary: $42,630

– Employment: 42,920

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jacksonville, FL ($26,750)

— Tallahassee, FL ($26,840)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($28,870)

– Job description: Use word processor, computer, or typewriter to type letters, reports, forms, or other material from rough draft, corrected copy, or voice recording. May perform other clerical duties as assigned.

#41. Library assistants, clerical

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $29,450

– #139 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,740

– Employment: 84,560

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,080)

— Corpus Christi, TX ($20,520)

— Akron, OH ($20,530)

– Job description: Compile records, and sort, shelve, issue, and receive library materials such as books, electronic media, pictures, cards, slides and microfilm. Locate library materials for loan and replace material in shelving area, stacks, or files according to identification number and title. Register patrons to permit them to borrow books, periodicals, and other library materials.

#40. Barbers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $28,900

– #4 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $38,050

– Employment: 14,880

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($26,030)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($26,450)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($28,830)

– Job description: Provide barbering services, such as cutting, trimming, shampooing, and styling hair; trimming beards; or giving shaves.

#39. Switchboard operators, including answering service

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $28,680

– #52 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,980

– Employment: 59,270

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($20,580)

— Lawton, OK ($21,710)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($22,090)

– Job description: Operate telephone business systems equipment or switchboards to relay incoming, outgoing, and interoffice calls. May supply information to callers and record messages.

#38. Substitute teachers, short-term

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $28,600

– #107 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 810



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,090

– Employment: 512,030

– Entry level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)

— Huntsville, AL ($17,470)

– Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

#37. Animal caretakers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $28,460

– #253 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

#36. Food preparation workers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $28,400

– #291 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,900



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

#35. Recreation workers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $28,020

– #147 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,200



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

#34. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $27,970

– #244 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 820



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

#33. Floral designers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $27,950

– #63 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 36,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

– Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

#32. Funeral attendants

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $27,920

– #42 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,130

– Employment: 32,300

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Ogden-Clearfield, UT ($20,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,320)

— Lima, OH ($21,500)

– Job description: Perform a variety of tasks during funeral, such as placing casket in parlor or chapel prior to service, arranging floral offerings or lights around casket, directing or escorting mourners, closing casket, and issuing and storing funeral equipment.

#31. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $27,830

– #188 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,920



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

#30. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $27,760

– #197 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,850



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

#29. Packers and packagers, hand

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $27,750

– #177 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,470



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

#28. Library technicians

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $27,540

– #28 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230



National

– Annual mean salary: $39,630

– Employment: 89,070

– Entry level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Twin Falls, ID ($19,270)

— Jonesboro, AR ($23,470)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($24,420)

– Job description: Assist librarians by helping readers in the use of library catalogs, databases, and indexes to locate books and other materials; and by answering questions that require only brief consultation of standard reference. Compile records; sort and shelve books or other media; remove or repair damaged books or other media; register patrons; and check materials in and out of the circulation process. Replace materials in shelving area (stacks) or files. Includes bookmobile drivers who assist with providing services in mobile libraries.

#27. Cooks, restaurant

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $27,220

– #181 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,490



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

#26. Parking attendants

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $27,090

– #110 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

#25. Amusement and recreation attendants

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– #252 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 970



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.

#24. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $26,800

– #266 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 900



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

#23. Sewers, hand

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $26,660

– #1 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 270



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,790

– Employment: 3,410

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($26,660)

— Ogden-Clearfield, UT ($26,930)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($29,510)

– Job description: Sew, join, reinforce, or finish, usually with needle and thread, a variety of manufactured items. Includes weavers and stitchers.

#22. Models

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $26,580

– #1 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $54,050

– Employment: 2,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($26,580)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($33,200)

— Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($41,550)

– Job description: Model garments or other apparel and accessories for prospective buyers at fashion shows, private showings, or retail establishments. May pose for photos to be used in magazines or advertisements. May pose as subject for paintings, sculptures, and other types of artistic expression.

#21. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $26,570

– #77 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 150



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

#20. Cooks, fast food

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $26,150

– #231 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,540



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

#19. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $25,980

– #90 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 9,720



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– Employment: 1,990,510

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

– Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

#18. Telemarketers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $25,940

– #32 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,930

– Employment: 117,610

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,280)

— Erie, PA ($19,760)

— Logan, UT-ID ($21,130)

– Job description: Solicit donations or orders for goods or services over the telephone.

#17. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $25,730

– #224 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,640



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

#16. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $25,370

– #184 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

#15. Cashiers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $25,080

– #250 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,770



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

#14. Bartenders

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $24,700

– #180 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 940



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

#13. Childcare workers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– #200 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,340



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

#12. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $24,210

– #100 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

#11. Locker room, coatroom, and dressing room attendants

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $23,280

– #7 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,320

– Employment: 11,530

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oklahoma City, OK ($20,510)

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($21,040)

— Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ ($21,080)

– Job description: Provide personal items to patrons or customers in locker rooms, dressing rooms, or coatrooms.

#10. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $23,130

– #13 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– Employment: 98,810

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)

— Tyler, TX ($20,460)

— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)

– Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

#9. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $23,090

– #219 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

#8. Physical therapist aides

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $22,960

– #14 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,110

– Employment: 45,790

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fort Wayne, IN ($19,710)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($20,200)

— Montgomery, AL ($20,390)

– Job description: Under close supervision of a physical therapist or physical therapy assistant, perform only delegated, selected, or routine tasks in specific situations. These duties include preparing the patient and the treatment area.

#7. Dishwashers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $22,580

– #172 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,370



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

#6. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $22,520

– #52 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 95,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

– Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

#5. Waiters and waitresses

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $21,950

– #113 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,560



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

#4. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $21,360

– #110 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

#3. Baggage porters and bellhops

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $21,280

– #10 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 110



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,060

– Employment: 28,440

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

– Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

#2. Umpires, referees, and other sports officials

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $21,170

– #3 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100



National

– Annual mean salary: $40,140

– Employment: 16,590

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA ($19,370)

— Provo-Orem, UT ($19,630)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($21,170)

– Job description: Officiate at competitive athletic or sporting events. Detect infractions of rules and decide penalties according to established regulations. Includes all sporting officials, referees, and competition judges.

#1. Fast food and counter workers

Salt Lake City, UT

– Annual mean salary: $21,090

– #111 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,660



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.