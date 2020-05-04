Lowe’s donates washer and dryer to Clinton Police Department

CLINTON, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Clinton Police Department took to Facebook Monday to thank Lowe’s for a washer and dryer donated to the department.

The washer and dryer were donated by Lowe’s store #2845 so officers could wash uniforms at the station and not take dirty, contaminated clothes home as a coronavirus pandemic precaution.

Clinton police want to thank the community for their great support.

