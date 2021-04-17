Low-cost licensing, rabies clinic for pets in Mapleton

Group of dogs and cats in front of white background

MAPLETON, Utah (ABC4) – Attention all Mapleton pet owners, your time has come!

On April 17, the Mapleton Police Department is sponsoring a low-cost licensing and rabies clinic at the Public Safety building located near 305 North Main Street.

According to the department, the clinic is a great opportunity to have your animal receive vaccinations and be licensed at a lowered price.

“Please take advantage of this low-cost licensing and rabies clinic,” writes the Mapleton Police Department.

Officers say the clinic is open to anyone in the Utah County area.

The event is anticipated to run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

In order to register, all pet owners must visit suvas.org/licensing.