Loveland’s penguin “Uno” gets opportunity to walk around aquarium

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s Gentoo penguin got to take a stroll around the Aquarium.

The aquarium has been closed due to COVID-19 closures and “Uno” the first and only hand-raised penguin at the Aquarium, took full advantage of his surroundings being empty.

The aquarium said Uno was the first chick born to LLPA’s original 11 penguins. Gentoo penguins typically lay two eggs, and as first-time parents, many times only one chick will survive; that’s why the Aquarium stepped in to raise Uno. Because he was hand-raised, Uno is very friendly with his keepers and enjoys interacting with people.

Uno seemed to enjoy his first outing but since Gentoos are a cold climate penguin species, Uno wasn’t out for long. During his quick stroll he got to visit the Expedition: Asia hall, and saw reptiles, big fish, a binturong, and birds that could fly for the first time!

“Uno likes following us around and going where we go, so it was fun to let him explore a new area of the Aquarium today,” said Associate Curator Lauren Murphy. “He seemed semi-interested in the animals, but mostly seemed to enjoy the walk.”

Gentoos are the third-largest penguin species, reaching about 30 inches high and 15 pounds on average. They are also the fastest swimming species; they can reach speeds of up to 22 miles per hour!

The Aquarium is posting new videos on their Facebook and Instagram pages daily at 3:00 p.m. They also just launched a web page with free educational resources for teachers, parents, and caregivers. You can learn all about penguins, sharks, animal care, and more at thelivingplanet.com/education/educational-resources/.

The Aquarium is closed until further notice due to COVID-19, but will continue updating the public via our website and social media channels.

