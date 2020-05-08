Loveland Living Planet Aquarium to reopen Saturday

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is reopening to the public as the state eases restrictions and begins its phased reopening process.

The aquarium plans to reopen on Saturday, May 9.

“We are excited to open our doors again and to welcome back our guests,” said Layne Pitcher, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Aquarium. “We are exercising caution by reducing the number of guests allowed in the Aquarium at one time and requiring online reservations for all our guests.”

Representatives say guests will need to purchase tickets online for a specific time; tickets cannot be purchased at the door to reduce points of direct contact between individuals in the community.

Aquarium members will also need to reserve a time to visit and representatives say they strongly recommended face coverings for all guests, based on Salt Lake County health officials’ request.

Since the aquarium’s closure, the facility has been deep cleaned and disinfected, according to representatives. They added that additional protocols have been put in place to continue cleaning and sanitizing throughout each day.

Hand sanitization stations will be available throughout the aquarium. The aquarium’s play and party center, Tuki’s Island, along with the 4D theatre, will remain closed until further notice, according to representatives.

The aquarium closed on March 14 due to COVID-19. During the closure, the aquarium continued to interact with the public through educational material distributed via social media. Representatives say the content will remain available as a resource to parents and caregivers who are teaching children at home with more to come.

