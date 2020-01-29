Live Now
Loveland Living Planet Aquarium sloth makes Super Bowl LIV prediction

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Who will win Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers?

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s sloth, Takoda, made his pick Wednesday.

The aquarium is home to two 5-year-old Linnaeus’s two-toed sloths, located in the Journey to South America habitat.

Representatives with the aquarium say most of the time, you’ll find them sleeping; sloths sleep 16 to 20 hours a day.

They also do everything upside down: eating, sleeping, mating, giving birth, and even picking their favorite for the big game.

Super Bowl LIV is Sunday, February 2.

