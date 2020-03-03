Loveland Living Planet Aquarium plans birthday party for their trio of otters turning 10

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 news) – Loveland Living Planet Aquarium’s otters are turning 10 and a big celebration is planned for Thursday.

On Thursday the Aquarium team will celebrate the otters by giving them some very special treats, including a giant ice cake. Those in attendance will get to sing happy birthday and be allowed to watch them eat their special birthday meal.

“Oscar, Oliver, and Otis are very playful,” said Shelby Dobson, Associate Director of Public Relations for the Aquarium. “They love all seasons but especially love to slip and slide in the snow in their outdoor habitat. River otters are found throughout most of North America, including along the Provo River in Utah.”

The Aquarium wants to remind guests to help keep the otters’ natural habitat clean by picking up trash and keeping waterways clean when they’re recreating outdoors

The celebration will begin at 1:30 p.m. at the River otters habitat in Discover Utah hall 12033 S. Lone Peak Parkway in Draper. The public is welcomed, and encouraged, to attend.

In addition, the keepers will be doing a training with the otters at 1:00 p.m. Training is a form of enrichment that encourages the otters to display their natural behaviors.

