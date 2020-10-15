Loveland Living Planet Aquarium hosts first virtual fundraiser

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is hosting a virtual fundraiser.

Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is taking a page from local newscasts and hosting its first virtual Scales & Tails fundraiser this year. They will share heartwarming stories about their animals, breaking news, weather, and sports, for an entertaining show for the whole family.

“This is the first time we’re hosting a virtual fundraiser, rather than a traditional gala,” said Andrea Bott, Associate Director of Development at the Aquarium. “I’m excited that with this format, anyone, anywhere, can watch and join in. Our team had a lot of fun putting this together and we’re excited to share it.”

Part of their fundraiser includes an online auction, where the public can bid on exclusive items like animal encounters with the Aquarium’s penguins, Moe the Zebra shark, the otters, and the binturongs.

People can also bid on higher-end items like a dinner for two in the shark tunnel, a private event on the Rio Tinto Kennecott Plaza including a light show on EECO (Ecosystem Exploration Craft & Observatory), and a private Easter egg hunt.

The Scales & Tails fundraiser is hosted by ABC4’s Nicea Degering and Andrea Bott with the Aquarium, with sports by ABC4’s Rick Aaron.

The Scales & Tails fundraiser video premieres at 5 p.m Thursday, Oct. 15 and will close on Monday, October 19.

See the Aquarium’s website for more.