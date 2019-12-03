Loveland Living Planet Aquarium donates to local animal shelter

SUGAR HOUSE, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Loveland Living Planet is doing their part to help the homeless animals in local shelters.

The LLPA teamed up with Best Friends Society of Utah last month to collect donations for local pet shelters.

They collected 338 items, weighing 407 pound. The donations, including cat or dog food, toys, bedding, brushes, and other items, were dropped of Tuesday in honor of Giving Tuesday.

“Just a lot of amazing items that will make a huge difference in the lives of the pets that we have here and the pets that we have in our community,” Amy Davila, Communications and Outreach Manager for Best Friends in Utah said.

Officials at the aquarium say they know what it’s like to care for rescued animals like the animals at Best Friends.

“One of the big things that we try to do at the aquarium is help draw connections between the animals and pets that they have and see, and the animals and pets that we have at our facility,” Brent Beardsley, Public Programs Manager at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium.

Davila said Best Friends rescues 400-600 animals any given month.

Many Aquarium animals were also rescued. For example, the Linnaeus’s two-toed sloths and sea turtles would not survive in the wild, so they have a home at the Aquarium where they can get the care they need, a press release stated.

