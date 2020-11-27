Loveland Living Planet Aquarium celebrates ‘Festival of the Seas’ event

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) — The holiday season is getting underway at the Loveland Living Planet Aquarium in Draper, starting with their “Festival of the Seas” event.

The event will run from Nov. 27 to Dec. 30.

The aquarium’s new plaza will be decked out with light displays, a Gingerbread Shopping Village, even a seaside Santa Claus, a news release said.

Guests are encouraged to explore the aquarium, both inside and outside, during this nighttime event.

According to a news release, the Aquarium will be hiring local performers for the Festival, including Ballet West, who will perform scenes from ‘The Nutcracker’ on certain nights during the festival.

Local artists and vendors will also be in attendance a the festival to sell their goods at the Gingerbread Shopping Village.

Guests can also search for the inside of the aquarium for the ‘elves in the kelp’, that will be hidden in animal habitats throughout the aquarium, a news release said.

“We’re excited to welcome local performers and artists to bring this festival alive,” said Layne Pitcher, Director of Marketing and Communications. “Festival of the Seas will be a unique experience the whole family can enjoy, with shopping, seasonal treats, light displays on ECCO and the Rio Tinto Kennecott plaza as well as a socially-distanced visit with Santa Claus.”

The Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the Festival of the Seas event running from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., excluding Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Tickets for the event will cost $21.95 for adults and $16.95 for kids. Tickets are free for children age 2 and under.

For more information about the event, visit the Aquarium’s website.

