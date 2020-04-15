Loveland Living Planet Aquarium allow Tortoises to go for a Stroll

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Loveland Living Planet Aquarium has allowed several of their animals to stroll about the facility during it’s temporary closure from COVID-19.

The Aquarium’s two Desert tortoises, Walter and Charlie, recently got their chance to take a tour and visit their neighborly friends.

The Aquarium said they sped up the video because tortoises are just a little slower than the others, as most people are aware.

Charlie and Walter are just waking up from brumation – similar to hibernation for mammals and can walk up to about 650 feet per day.

Caregivers said Walter is quite the adventurer who enjoys exploring new places and particularly enjoys climbing on whatever he can climb on. Charlie prefers to follow Walter in his travels.

Desert tortoises are native to southern Utah. They are a threatened species and are protected by the Endangered Species Act. They spend most of their time in burrows underground, according to the Aquarium.

The Aquarium is posting new videos on their Facebook and Instagram pages daily at 3:00 p.m. They also have a web page with free educational resources for teachers, parents, and caregivers here: thelivingplanet.com/education/educational-resources/.

The Aquarium is closed until further notice due to COVID-19, but will continue updating the public via their website and social channels.