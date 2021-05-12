Love the outdoors? You could get paid $1,000 to explore your state

(ABC4) – Love the outdoors? One company will pay you to explore your local landscape.

It’s pretty simple – head out into your state’s wilderness, snap some picutres, and receive $1,000.

How?

WhistleOut is looking to hire a Chief Adventure Officer, who will be responsible for planning a trip to a scenic outdoor destination in your state – like Zion National Park – and take photos that capture your state’s natural beauty.

The company says it will reimburse you up to $500 for travel expenses as well as purchase a smartphone priced up to $1,000 and send it to you to take the photos.

Then, share those photos on social media and let the world know how awesome Utah (or whatever state you live in) is. The winning applicant, in addition to travel expense reimbursement and a new smartphone, will receive $1,000.

WhistleOut says you do not need professional photography skills, but you should be adventurous at heart.

You have until May 21, 2021, to apply to be the Chief Adventure Officer. Salt Lake City-based Clear Link Techonologies is promoting the ‘Explore Your State: WhistleOutside Dream Job.

