Love is in the air: Cutest Couple Contest open for submissions, Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Calling all cute couples, now is your time to shine! The moment has come for the world to know of your existence.

On February 5, Salt Lake County Animal Services is asking all pet owners to submit to their annual Cutest Couple Contest.

Officials say the public is welcome to submit their photos for competition up until Feb. 13.



“Salt Lake County Animal Services is excited to announce its second annual Cutest Couple Contest! By couple, we mean you and your pet,” writes the SLCO Animal Services. “Anyone who would like to participate is welcome.”

The Cutest Couple Contest is a fundraiser sponsored by Salt Lake County Animal Services. All funds raised from this event will directly benefit the animals at their shelter.

A $10 fee is required for submission.

To enter the contest, officials say to visit their website and click ‘donate’, enter $10 in the donation amount. Then fill out your contact information and submit it. After that, you will then email a photo of you and your pet to nsimmons@slco.org.

According to SLCOAS, all entries are limited to 1 photo and all submissions are due no later than 5 p.m., on February 13.

“The winner and their pet will win a 1-night stay at the @monacoslc, a gift card, and a basket of goodies for your pet.

Voting runs from February 16 through the 28.